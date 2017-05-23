‘I don’t have words’: Celebrities react to deadly terrorist attack in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, England -- Celebrities took to Twitter and Facebook to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Grande herself responded on the social media site in the hours after the attack -- writing that she was "broken" and didn't "have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj, who is often featured in Grande's music, tweeted,"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K., Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this".

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

U.K. born singers, including Sam Smith, Harry Styles, and Ellie Goulding, offered their condolences.

Hold each other close today and everyday. Love is the only way to answer to something this hateful — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, reacted to the attack with an image of a heart balloon with "Manchester" written inside. Her husband, famous footballer David Beckham, once played for Manchester United. He also paid tribute by posting a British flag on Facebook.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 23, 2017

Liam Gallagher, the former Oasis singer who grew up in Manchester, wrote that the attack had left him "in total shock".

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Fellow singers including Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among those who tweeted their condolences.

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

U.K. native James Corden addressed the tragedy on his show Monday night.