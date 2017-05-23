‘I don’t have words’: Celebrities react to deadly terrorist attack in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England -- Celebrities took to Twitter and Facebook to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured.
Grande herself responded on the social media site in the hours after the attack -- writing that she was "broken" and didn't "have words."
Nicki Minaj, who is often featured in Grande's music, tweeted,"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K., Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this".
U.K. born singers, including Sam Smith, Harry Styles, and Ellie Goulding, offered their condolences.
Designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, reacted to the attack with an image of a heart balloon with "Manchester" written inside. Her husband, famous footballer David Beckham, once played for Manchester United. He also paid tribute by posting a British flag on Facebook.
Liam Gallagher, the former Oasis singer who grew up in Manchester, wrote that the attack had left him "in total shock".
Fellow singers including Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among those who tweeted their condolences.
U.K. native James Corden addressed the tragedy on his show Monday night.