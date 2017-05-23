× Greinke shuts down White Sox

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke struck out a season-high 12 and came within one out of a complete game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday night.

The ace right-hander gave up four hits and improved to 5-0 in his last six starts.

The crowd booed loudly when manager Torey Lovullo walked to the mound to pull Greinke (6-2) after Jose Abreu’s two-out double in the ninth.

Daniel Descalso hit a three-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot for the Diamondbacks during their sixth victory in seven games.

After totaling 24 runs in their last two games at Seattle over the weekend, the White Sox managed only Leury Garcia’s solo homer against Greinke, who walked one in his third double-digit strikeout game this season.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-5) went five-plus innings, permitting five runs — four earned — and seven hits.

Jake Lamb, just selected NL player of the week, tripled to right-center and scored for Arizona.

Neither team threatened until the Diamondbacks fourth. Goldschmidt started it with a one-out single, Lamb flied out to center field and Chris Owings drew a one-out walk. That brought up Descalso, who sent the first pitch into the swimming pool area beyond the right-field fence to make it 3-0.

Chicago cut the lead to 3-1 its next time up when Garcia golfed Greinke’s curveball high down the right-field line for his fifth home run of the season.

Leading off the sixth, Goldschmidt jumped on Gonzalez’s fastball and lined it into the left-field seats, his 11th home run of the year, to make it 4-1. Lamb followed with a triple.

Gonzalez didn’t cover the bag in time on Owings’ grounder to first for an infield it, and that was it for the White Sox starter.

After reliever Dan Jennings walked Descalso to load the bases, Rey Fuentes grounded sharply to shortstop Tim Anderson, who tried to force the runner at home.

White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez couldn’t quite come up with Anderson’s low throw, the ball dropping out of his mitt, and Owings was safe to put Arizona up 5-1. The White Sox challenged the ruling, but the call stood.

Anderson was charged with an error.