Glennon focused on this season, not mad about drafting of Trubisky

Bears QB Mike Glennon addressed the media for the first time since the Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky with the #2 pick in last month’s draft. ¬†Glennon says he knows he’s the starter this season and has no regrets about signing with the Bears in the offseason even after they spent such a high draft pick on Trubisky.