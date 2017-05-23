FeedonThis: The White Sox future gets brighter and brighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Very quickly, Rick Hahn is becoming a hero among White Sox fans.

The prospects acquired during offseason trades are playing well in the minors while the general manager just landed another from Cuba. Despite a so-so team at the MLB level, the talent pool growing in the White Sox's farm system has fans quite optimistic.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the most recent development - the signing of Luis Robert - on Tuesday's Sports Feed. That's part of the #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Mike Glennon repeatedly told reporters on Tuesday that the Bears were his team in 2017.

Is the quarterback right? Only time will tell.

Josh and Jarrett discussed that on Tuesday's show which you can watch above.