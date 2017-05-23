David Ross falls short in dancing championship, but not in fans hearts

David Ross may not be the champion of the dance floor, but he’s champion in his fans hearts.

The former Chicago Cubs catcher came in second place on the finale of this season of Dancing With The Stars.

Not too shabby for the only star without prior dance experience remaining in the finals.

Oh yeah, and he’s still got a World Series trophy.

Can't believe this journey is ending. Win or lose, u all have become family.Thank u to all those who voted I couldn't have done it without u pic.twitter.com/ljPreBxMDB — David Ross (@D_Ross3) May 23, 2017

Ross got his first perfect score of the season last night with a baseball-themed freestyle routine.

You can watch that dance in the video below.

Ross, the first Major League Baseball player in the show’s history, had plenty of support headed into this week’s finale shows.