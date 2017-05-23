× Cubs to install $1M worth of security cameras around Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Chicago police say there is no known threat to the city in the wake of the Manchester bomb attack. A day after the attack, several venues in the city announced they stepping up security measures.

30 more surveillance cameras will be installed at and around Wrigley Field. The city council’s budget committee approved the increase Tuesday. Wrigley is hosting summer concerts for artists like Tom Petty, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor.

Just like the Manchester arena, Wrigley Field holds tens of thousands of people. The new cameras will be paid for with one million dollars from the Chicago Cubs. The new cameras will be monitored by the Office of Emergency Management and Communication.

The Weeknd is playing Tuesday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Allstate put out a statement saying they will be a stepped up police presence as well.

Homeland Security officials say it’s also the responsibility of the community to keep each other safe and reiterate, if you see something, say something.