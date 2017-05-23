‘Operation Hot Towel’: Chicago cracks down on illegal massage parlors tied to prostitution

CHICAGO — The city announced an ordinance to shutdown illegal massage operators in Chicago, especially after some have been involved in prostitution, said police.

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, the Chicago Police Department, and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection teamed-up on the effort.

At the same time, their measure reduces regulations for legitimate, high-quality massage businesses.

As part of the crackdown, law enforcement launched “Operation Hot Towel,” which closed several illegal businesses, led to arrests, and put several operators on notice.

WGN’s Erik Runge will have more details on WGN Evening News at 4 p.m.