Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Barrington forest preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRINGTON, Ill. -- Authorities are trying to find out who killed half a dozen coyote pups, leaving just one from the litter alive but badly injured.

Cook County Forest Preserve police discovered six coyote pups drowned in a large bucket of water in a forest preserve in Barrington.

The bucket was found May 11 near Penny Road Pond, part of the larger Spring Creek Valley Forest preserve.

One of the pups, just weeks old, somehow survived the ordeal. The animal is now in stable condition.

X-rays reveal that the pup's leg was completely shattered. Veterinarians are working to save the wounded animal's leg.

The coyote pup is being treated at the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility. But Flint Creek representatives say even if the pup makes a full recovery, it is doubtful he will ever be released back into the wild.

Cook County Forest Preserve police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are investigating this matter.

Whoever did this could possibly face animal cruelty charges.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Department of Natural Resources tip line: 1-877-2DNRLAW (1-877-236-7529).