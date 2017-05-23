Coach showcase their new NASA-themed collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coach is introducing its new NASA-themed collection for those who have a thing for both fashion and space.

The brand is calling their new clothing line, "Coach Space"

They have a variety of different items like bags, purses, and jackets. That includes retro patches of different types of pictures, from spaceships all the way to space flying dinosaurs.

According to the coach website, they were inspired by "American dreamers and explorers that believe that anything is possible."

Items start as low as $95 dollars.