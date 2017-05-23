AP London Bureau Chief discusses Manchester concert bombing

Associated Press London Bureau Chief Gregory Katz talks about the investigation and aftermath of the bombing at Manchester Arena in England. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were wounded, including many children, as they left a concert by Ariana Grande.
