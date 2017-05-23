“007” actor Sir Roger Moore dies at 89, family says

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 21: Honoree Sir Roger Moore surounded by Bond girls during the Thalians 52nd Anniversary Gala honoring Sir Roger Moore to raise funds for the Thalians Mental Health Center at Cedars Sinai Hospital held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2007, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Getty Images)

Sir Roger Moore, the actor famed for portraying James Bond in seven “007” films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, said in a statement.

The family will hold a private funeral in Monaco, per his wishes, the statement said.

