× White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Arizona

* The White Sox pummeled the Mariners at Safeco Field on Sunday, 8-1, winning their third straight game for the first time since a season-long six-game win streak from April 23-29. Chicago has scored 24 runs in its last two contests – its most in back-to-back games since scoring 26 versus the Indians on May 26-27, 2012.

* Arizona dropped a 5-1 decision in San Diego yesterday, snapping its season-high tying five-game win streak in the process. The D-backs have lost seven consecutive games when allowing five or more runs (since April 26).

* These clubs last met in 2014 with the Diamondbacks taking two of three from the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago and Arizona have split six all-time meetings at Chase Field, each winning three.

* Miguel Gonzalez allowed five runs (all earned) in 5.2 IP last Wednesday on the road against the Angels, dropping his fourth consecutive outing (started 3-0 in first four starts of season). Including his only career outing versus the D-backs in 2013 (7.0 IP, 2 ER), Gonzalez is 3-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 11 career interleague starts.

* Zack Greinke went 6.2 innings and allowed four runs (all earned) six days ago against the Mets at Chase Field, improving to 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA in six home outings this season. Greinke is 7-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 career starts against the White Sox.

* Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI yesterday in Seattle, and is now batting .462 (12-for-26) with three bombs and five runs batted in on Chicago’s current road trip. Anderson is hitting .364 this month (had .204 batting average in April).

* Including a pinch-hit single on Sunday, David Peralta finished up the weekend series in San Diego by going 7-for-10 with a homer and two RBI. Peralta was 4-for-5 against the Friars on Saturday night, giving him three four-hit performances in 2017 – tied with Bryce Harper for most of any MLB player.