Dear Tom,

What are the temperature extremes for New York City and Los Angeles?

Thanks

James March

Chicago

Dear James,

In New York City, weather observations have been taken in Central Park dating back to 1868. In the 150 years of records the city’s temperature extremes span 121 degrees ranging from a high of 106 on July 9, 1936 to a low of minus 15 on February 9, 1934. In Los Angeles temperatures have been taken at a downtown location since 1877 and extremes there range from a high of 113 on September 27, 2010 to a low of 28 degrees recorded on three occasions, most recently January 4, 1949, an 85-degreee range. For comparison, Chicago’s climate records date back to 1871 and over that period the extremes range from a low of minus 27 on January 20, 1985 to a high of 105 on July 24, 1934, a difference of 132 degrees.