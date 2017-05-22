Tuesday’s showers followed by chilling NE winds Wednesday

Southwest winds will continue Tuesday – the “off-shore” flow keeping temperatures in the 60s right up to the lakefront despite cloudiness and scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of an approaching low pressure system. As the low pressure moves off to the east during the evening, winds will shift to the northeast area-wide overnight.

A north to northeast wind will strengthen Wednesday, gusting over 25 miles per hour, spreading a chill over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana along with clouds and showers. Highest temperatures will struggle in the 50s at most locations, although readings at the lakefront will be lucky to reach the 50-degree mark, hovering in the mid to upper 40s most of the time.

There looks to be a break in the clouds and showers Thursday and Friday with temperatures returning to more seasonable levels.