Toddler struck, killed by truck in Carpentersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. -- Police in Carpentersville say a boy who was 2 or 3 years old was struck and killed by a truck Monday.

It happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive.

Once the truck hit the boy, it wound up down the street, hitting a mailbox and then landing in a retention pond.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say there was no driver in the truck, and are wondering if this was a hit and run.

Another neighbor says she heard the parking brake may not have been engaged, so the truck could have rolled down this hill with no one behind the wheel.

Next door neighbor Berenice Flores was at work when this happened. She also has a 2-year-old son and at first thought it was her child who was hit.

"I thought it was mine. I got really scared. My heart dropped. I couldn't imagine what the mother's feeling to be honest," she said.

WGN is still waiting for more details from police as to whether or not this was a hit and run.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.