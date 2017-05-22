× Police: 2 toy poodles dropped from top of Oak Lawn parking tower

OAK LAWN — Two toy poodles were dropped from the top floor of a parking tower at an Oak Lawn hospital Saturday, killing one and injuring the other, according to police.

Oak Lawn Police said in a statement that officers responded to a call of two injured dogs at Advocate Christ Medical Center in-between two towers of its parking garage. The animals were transported to the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge for emergency treatment, where one of them succumbed to its injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police said officers determined that they had been dropped from the top floor of Tower C and the incident is now under investigation as an act of cruelty to animals.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.