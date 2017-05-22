Lunchbreak: Roasted chicken and vegetables, prepared by chef Robert Irvine

Robert Irvine

www.chefirvine.com

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Ingredients:

1/3 cup red quinoa, cooked and cooled

2 cauliflower, roasted

2 brocollini, roasted

2 baby carrots, split and roasted

8 biquinho peppers (canned), drained

12 golden raisins, plumped in hot water for 20 seconds

1 calabrian chili, sliced very thin

1/2 Tbs sesame seeds

1 Tbs pumpkin seeds

6 grapefruit supremes

8 cilantro, whole leaves

8 parsley, whole leaves

bunch upland cress

2 Tbs olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, taste

Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 tsp tahini

2 oz Greek yogurt

1 tsp honey

1 Tbs lemon with zest

1/2 tsp corriander

1/2 tsp tumeric

Kosher salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Directions:

Prepare dressing and set aside. Prepare all the items as stated above, let them cool. Mix everything except the cilantro and parsley together and toss all items with a little dressing. Add some dressing to the plate and place the roasted veg on top of the dressing, garnish with cilantro and parsley.

Roasted Chicken

Ingredients:

3.5 lb whole chicken, sous vide and finished in high temp oven

2 oz unsalted butter

6 jumbo asparagus, peeled and grilled, salt and pepper and butter

4 heirloom cherry tomatoes, peeled and seasoned

2 baby zuchinni, roasted and seasoned

2 baby parsnip, roasted and seasoned

2 cipollini onions, roasted and seasoned

4 oz veal demi, warmed

2 Tbs butter, monte

Kosher salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1/2 lb russet potatoes, peeled, boiled

3 oz cream, warmed with butter and salt

1/2 oz butter

Kosher salt, to taste

Directions:

Prepare whole chicken in Sous Vide bag with 1 ounce butter and seasoning and cooking water bath at 70 degrees celsius for 1 hour. Place on roasting rack, baste with juices and roast in high temperature oven until golden brown, internal temperature must be 160 degrees. Let rest for 10 minutes and carve. Pre-roast all vegetables according to notes above. Saute in a skillet with butter salt and pepper.

Boil the potatoes being sure to not over boil, drain and rice the potatoes so they are smooth. Add the warm cream and butter with salt and pepper and mix until creamy.