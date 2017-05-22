× “LAKESHAKE MOBILE APP GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. To enter, download the WGN NEWS app for free to your Apple or Android device from the app store or wgntv.com. Once installed, open the WGN NEWS application and click on the MESSAGES tab at the top of the home page. Fill out the entry form with your name, e-mail address and phone. All requested information must be provided or the entry will be disqualified. Limit one entry per person. Duplicate entries will be voided.

Entries become the property of WGN-TV. WGN-TV is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, downloading, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: Sweepstakes runs from May 22, 2017 at noon CDT until noon CDT on May 26, 2017.

3. SELECTION OF WINNER: After the entry deadline, WGN-TV will select one Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing of all entries received, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. The selected winner will be notified by phone and/or email. If the selected winner does not respond to WGN-TV’s attempted notification and cannot be reached in person within four (4) hours of the initial phone or e-mail notification, the initial selected winner will be disqualified and an alternate entry will be drawn at random from all remaining entries, and that entrant will be declared the Grand Prize Winner, subject to verification of eligibility, compliance with these rules and a personal response within the four-hour period. The process will be repeated if necessary until a winner is reached in person. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final, binding and incontestable. Only one prize will be awarded.

4. THE PRIZE:

One winner will win two (2) 3-day passes to the Country LakeShake Festival coming June 23-25, 2017 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, (ARV: $450.)

By entering, entrants agree that WGN-TV will not be liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from the acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Winner and guest are subject to all conditions printed on game tickets.

Prize is not assignable or transferable, and cannot be traded, auctioned off or resold. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV and its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies, and members of their immediate families are not eligible to enter or win.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Winner may be required to show government-issued photo identification and proof of age in order to claim the prize.

c. Anyone who has won a prize from WGN-TV since November 22, 2016 is ineligible to enter or win and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to WGN-TV, its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes, if he/she is selected as the winner.

b. Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release WGN-TV, its parent and affiliated companies and their officers, directors, agents and employees, from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes, their receipt or use of the prize, and any related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prize is available. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of it. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION. Information submitted in sweepstakes entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Sweepstakes shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy, and the wgntv.com Terms of Service, which can be found on the “My WGN-TV” page of the app.

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com/contests or by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: WGN-TV “Lakeshake Mobile App Giveaway” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 by June 22, 2017.

10. WINNER LIST: Can be obtained by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to WGN-TV “Lakeshake Mobile App Giveaway” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after May 22, 2016 and before June 22, 2017.

SPONSOR: WGN-TV, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, Illinois 60618.