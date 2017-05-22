× Former Blackhawks All-Star defenseman Bill White dies at 77

CHICAGO – This weekend the Chicago Blackhawks mourn the loss of one of their most successful defenseman in franchise history.

On Monday the Blackhawks confirmed the death of Bill White at the age of 77, a former player who even had brief stint as the team’s head coach.

White played for the team from 1969-1976 and helped them to a pair of appearances in the Stanley Cup Final. He appeared in six-straight All-Star Games from his first year in 1969 through the 1974 mid-season classic. During his seasons in Chicago, the defenseman scored 30 goals and dished out 139 assists.

In the 1976-1977 season, White served as the interim head coach of the Blackhawks for 46 games following the firing of longtime coach Billy Reay. He would lead the team to the playoffs before losing in the first round to the New York Islanders.

“The Chicago Blackhawks organization extends its thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Bill White’s family as we mourn his loss,” said the team in a release on Monday. “He will be remembered as a leader, generous teammate and tough player to play against. His energetic style helped the Blackhawks see great success during his tenure with the team.”