CHICAGO — The Powerball jackpot has been rolling since April 1 and now stands at $250 million.

Last Saturday, Illinois players won more than 34,000 prizes from $4 to $200. While there was no Jackpot winner, the pot continues to climb.

The odds of winning the jackpot is very small, at one in 292.2 million.

If there is no winner, the jackpot will grow before the next drawing on Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Chicago time.