FeedonThis: An emotional Man Crush Monday

CHICAGO - A lot of times this segment can bring the best out of Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

After all, they are talking about some of the best that the sports world has to offer.

That was the case in "Man Crush Monday" on Sports Feed this week, as the hosts of the show focused as much on their athlete's stories off the field as well as on it.

It even got Jarrett a bit emotional.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Monday night is a big one for the current Cubs for two reasons.

First, they will be facing the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field for the first time since defeating them in last year's National League Division Series.

Second, David Ross is going for the "Dancing With the Stars" championship. You could say the focus was in both places on a busy Monday night at Wrigley Field.

That along with the decision to keep Ben Zobrist at the leadoff spot were part of Josh and Jarrett's discussion on the team on Monday which you can watch in the video above.

Mitchell Trubisky will have a lot of NFL firsts over the next year.

Another one of those came this past weekend when he took pictures for his first trading card as a member of the Bears.

So what do Jarrett and Josh think of his first card? Watch their discussion in Social Fodder in the video above.