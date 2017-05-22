Fatal car crash leads to road closures in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a fatal car crash in Aurora early Monday morning.

Orchard road between Galena Blvd and Indian trail has been closed.

One vehicle stopped and according to police, another vehicle fled the scene.

It is unclear at this time whether the other vehicle was involved in the accident or was just a witness, said police at the scene.

Fatal accident investigation closes Orchard Rd btw Galena Blvd and Indian Trail in #Aurora. pic.twitter.com/MxZfGyMrwx — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 22, 2017

The state police alert indicated this as a fatal hit-and-run crash but the Aurora police are not confirming it as such at this point in time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.