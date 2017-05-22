David Ross flies the ‘W’ in DWTS finals, gets perfect score

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold’s improbable journey to the Dancing With the Stars finals reached a whole new high point Monday night as the pair earned their first perfect score on their freestyle dance.

The dance was set to a combination of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s “It Takes Two” and Ronnie Neuman’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Ross said during the show that it was a tribute to the journey he has taken from one of the contestants with the least amount of dancing training to a clear fan favorite. So the choreography included plenty of baseball bat swinging and Cubs blue, and ended with Ross held aloft while the Cubs’ “W” flag was held up behind him.

But the pair are still on the bottom of the DWTS leaderboard after they scored 33 out of 40 on their other dance of the night, the Viennese waltz. They will have one more chance to dance during part two of the finals Tuesday night. A combination of viewer votes and points from judges will determine who wins it all.

Still, Ross continues to enjoy widespread support on social media from Cubs players and a wide range of other celebrity admirers.

Today I'm Wearing these special teammate kicks GPA ROSSY had made for us last year. Let's get the next big championship win tonight for Cubs fans in 2016-17. #teamladyandthegramp #dwts A post shared by Ben Zobrist (@benzobrist18) on May 22, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Major League Baseball even tweeted a video that seems to show Cubs players casting their own votes during their game against the Giants at Wrigley Field.