× Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. San Francisco

* The Giants and Cubs are meeting for the first time since Chicago beat San Francisco in last year’s NLDS, three games to one. Since 2015, the Cubs are 7-1 at home against the Giants in regular season games only.

* After starting the season 11-23, the Giants have gone 8-3 over their last 11 games. Over these last 11 games, San Francisco’s pitching staff has a 3.11 ERA with its bullpen having a 2.92 ERA during this time.

* In his last start on Tuesday against the Dodgers, Ty Blach got the win, going 7.0 innings while giving up five hits and just one run. Blach has pitched at least 7.0 innings in three of his last four games, going 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA and a .255 opponent batting average during this time.

* After starting the season 1-3 over his first four starts, John Lackey has gone 3-0 over his last four starts. Over these last four starts, Lackey has a 3.86 ERA and a 4.60 strikeout-walk ratio.

* In the Giants’ 8-3 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run. Nunez has a hit in each of his last eight games and is batting .364 with two home runs and nine RBI during this time.

* In the Cubs’ 13-6 win over the Brewers on Sunday, Kris Bryant went 3-for-3 with two home runs. Bryant has six games this season with at least three hits, tied for the second most such games in MLB this season (Avisail Garcia – 7 games).