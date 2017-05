× Construction project begins today to separate Lakefront Trail

CHICAGO — Construction begins today to create separate bike and pedestrian paths on the Lakefront Trail.

The project is designed to reduce congestion in busy areas.

Construction beings today from Fullerton to North Avenue and from Oak Street to Ohio.

Once complete all 18 miles of the Lakefront Trail will have separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

More information about detours is posted on the Chicago Park District website.