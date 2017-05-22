× Chicago’s Stephanie Izard now an Iron Chef after winning ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’

CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s most popular chefs, Stephanie Izard is now a Food Network Iron Chef after winning “Iron Chef Gauntlet” Sunday night.

Izard faced Iron Chefs Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon in the finale. Even though she lost her round to Flay, she beat Symon and Morimoto, earning enough points to take the title.

Izard, who hosted a watch party with friends and staff at her restaurant Little Goat, hopped on Facebook Live after the win to chat with fans.

“I’ve known (about the win) since January, but I didn’t see the scores until tonight,” she said. “Beating Morimoto by one point is really (expletive) awesome.”

Izard, who won “Top Chef” in 2008, also owns the Chicago restaurants “Girl and the Goat” and “Duck Duck Goat.”

She’s also hosting an “Iron Chef Gauntlet’-style dinner with three other contests on May 25. Chicago Tribune has more details here.