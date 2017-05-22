Chicago woman takes on NASA and wins, now selling awarded moon dust for 4 million dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was one of the biggest moments in history; the Apollo 11 mission of 1969 brought man to the moon. There were also a few things that came back with the astronauts.

While there, Neil Armstrong collected some moon dust and placed it in a bag. Turns out, NASA forgot about the bag over time and accidentally auctioned it off with other space related object for a little less than a thousand dollars.

Nancy Lee Carlson, a Chicago area attorney, bought the bag at an auction. She was certain there was real moon dust inside, so after she bought it for just over 900 dollars, she sent it back to NASA for testing.

They confirmed it was real moon dust and refused to give it back, saying they made a mistake.

Carlson went to court over the matter and won. An now she is auctioning off the moon dust, where it's expected to bring in about 4 million dollars.

Carlson says she'll donate some of the money to scientific research.