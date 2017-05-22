Chicago Aldermen consider aviation security changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Aldermen in the city’s aviation committee are considering banning aviation police from boarding an airplane unless it’s a criminal matter or medical emergency.

So forcibly taking a passenger off a plane, like aviation police did last month, because the airline overbooked the flight would not happen anymore.

Video of Doctor David Dao being dragged off a United Airlines flight because he refused to give up his seat for an airline employee went viral.

Three aviation officers and a supervisor have been suspended pending an investigation.

Aviation officers are city employees and not members of the Chicago Police Department.

Aldermen say they want to protect their employees and passengers who use O’Hare and Midway airports.