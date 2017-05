× Another appeal for Blagojevich

Rod Blagojevich is pursuing yet another appeal for his freedom.

The former governor is asking for a rare hearing before the full 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, to make his case for the overturn of his corruption convictions.

Blagojevich is serving 14 years for trying to sell a U.S. Senate nomination.

Last month, a three-judge panel rejected Blagojevich’s appeal; if he loses this one, his only remaining option would be a long-shot appeal to the Supreme Court.