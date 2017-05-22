America’s beloved stars ‘The Rock’ and Tom Hanks declare presidential run on season finale of ‘SNL’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The season finale of "Saturday Night Live" was its most watched season finale since 2011. This provided a perfect platform for "The Rock" to declare his presidential candidacy with Tom Hanks.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted the variety show for his 5th time and ended his monologue by announcing his candidacy for President in 2020. Not only will the host be running for President, but his running mate is another beloved star and veteran "SNL" host, Tom Hanks.

The two would eventually say they were joking, leading Johnson to say that "when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

The variety show uses politics to fuel a lot of their sketches and didn't miss any opportunity to poke fun at the U.S. political climate.

Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump, along with other characters from his White House Team, opened the show around a piano singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." This song was reminiscent of the first post-election episode of "SNL" featuring Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton singing the same song.

"SNL" can attribute a lot of its success to the election year, as well as the beginning of President Trump's White House administration. Success that hasn't been seen in 23 years.

NBC noted that the live rating in the 18-49 demographic marked "SNL" as the highest rated telecast of the week. Viewership is up 58% from last May, averaging 10.9 million viewers, which, according to Nielsen's live-plus-7 ratings, is the show's highest season average since 1993-1994.