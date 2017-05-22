Actor Stacy Keach Back in Chicago as Ernest Hemingway at The Goodman Theatre!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAMPLONA

The Goodman Theatre

Now thru June 25

312.443.3800

GoodmanTheatre.org

Stacy Keach stars as Ernest Hemingway in Pamplona, a new drama about one of history’s most charismatic and complex literary legends, directed by Goodman Artistic Director Robert Falls.

Basking in the glory of career-defining awards—the 1953 Pulitzer Prize and the coveted Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954—legendary writer Ernest Hemingway insists his best work is yet to come. Five years later, holed up in a Spanish hotel with a looming deadline, he struggles to knock out a story about the rivalrous matadors of Pamplona. But his real battles lie outside the bullfighting arena. A Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy nominee for the TV mini-series Hemingway, Mr. Keach delivers a tour de force solo performance in Jim McGrath’s riveting new look at the American novelist, short story writer and journalist—and Oak Park, IL native.