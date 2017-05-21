Unsettled weather to precede holiday weekend

Chicago’s meteorological spring has been a wet one characterized by frequent rains and resulting in above-normal precipitation. The wet trend is going to continue as Memorial Day weekend approaches, with two rain episodes expected this week. The first, a slow-moving system, arrives late Monday with showers and thunderstorms and finally departs after a chilly and showery Wednesday. The next system arrives late Friday, just in time for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, and threatens some showers and thunderstorms at least into Sunday.