Sunday Brunch: El Che

Eric Michael the head chef at La Sirena Clandestina shared his recipe for the El Che.

El Che

Ingredients:

  • 1 French roll
  • 4oz shaved smoked ham
  • 3oz shaved roasted pork loin
  • 1 egg
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed
  • 2 malagueta peppers,  finely chopped
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • Dill pickles
  • yellow mustard
  • butter
  • salt
  • pepper

Instructions:

  • Beat egg, garlic, peppers and salt together until well incorporated.  Slowly drizzle the canola oil into the emulsion while whisking constantly.
  • Split the French roll and spread malagueta mayonnaise on the top half, and yellow mustard on the bottom half.
  • Place pickles on the mustard side along with 2 slices of Swiss cheese as well as two slices of Swiss on the mayo side.
  • Place the bread in warm oven to melt the cheese and soften the bread.  Add shaved ham, roasted pork, 1/2 tablespoon  of canola oil and salt and pepper to a cast iron skillet and sear until a golden brown is achieved.
  • Remove the meat from the pan and layer it on the bottom piece of bread.
  • Wipe the skilled clean and add 1/2 tablespoon of butter to melt over medium heat.
  • Assemble the sandwich and place it in the cast iron pan and press with a sandwich press.
  • Turn sandwich over after about two minutes, adding butter as needed.  Press the sandwich again.
  • Remove the sandwich from the heat and let stand for two minutes.  Slice and serve.

 