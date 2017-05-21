Sunday Brunch: El Che

Eric Michael the head chef at La Sirena Clandestina shared his recipe for the El Che.
El Che
Ingredients:
- 1 French roll
- 4oz shaved smoked ham
- 3oz shaved roasted pork loin
- 1 egg
- 1 clove garlic, smashed
- 2 malagueta peppers, finely chopped
- 1 cup canola oil
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- Dill pickles
- yellow mustard
- butter
- salt
- pepper
Instructions:
- Beat egg, garlic, peppers and salt together until well incorporated. Slowly drizzle the canola oil into the emulsion while whisking constantly.
- Split the French roll and spread malagueta mayonnaise on the top half, and yellow mustard on the bottom half.
- Place pickles on the mustard side along with 2 slices of Swiss cheese as well as two slices of Swiss on the mayo side.
- Place the bread in warm oven to melt the cheese and soften the bread. Add shaved ham, roasted pork, 1/2 tablespoon of canola oil and salt and pepper to a cast iron skillet and sear until a golden brown is achieved.
- Remove the meat from the pan and layer it on the bottom piece of bread.
- Wipe the skilled clean and add 1/2 tablespoon of butter to melt over medium heat.
- Assemble the sandwich and place it in the cast iron pan and press with a sandwich press.
- Turn sandwich over after about two minutes, adding butter as needed. Press the sandwich again.
- Remove the sandwich from the heat and let stand for two minutes. Slice and serve.