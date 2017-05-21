× Police: Man found dead in Old Orchard Mall parking garage was shot

SKOKIE — A 34-year-old man found dead in a parking garage stairwell at Old Orchard Mall Saturday afternoon was shot several times, the Skokie Police Department said Sunday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A mall employee discovered his body in the stairwell Saturday around 1:30 p.m. and then called 911. Police have identified the man as Eric Cybak of Chicago, and said a preliminary investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died of several gunshot wounds.

Police said Cybak’s killing appears to have been targeted, and that the mall was not specifically chosen as a location for the crime, so there doesn’t appear to be a safety risk to the public.

An investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at (847) 982-5900.