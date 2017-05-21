Meteorological Spring’s closing days continues its wet legacy
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
-
Unsettled weather to precede holiday weekend
-
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
-
Dr. Steven Ackerman discusses the revolutionary new GOES-16 weather satellite
-
On-Air Meteorologist
-
-
First time in recorded history, no snow on ground in Chicago in January and February
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Polar air mass arrives as weather turns wintry
-
June-like 80s Wednesday threaten severe storms late Wednesday/Wednesday night; second wet storm due this weekend; projected 7-day rainfalls are huge
-
Chicago’s snow drought sets new record; high in the 70s expected today
-
-
Cheyne Adam discusses the “Freezing Fifty” on Sports Feed
-
Cool temperatures continue; easterly flow persists next 7 days
-
Dr. Don Wuebbles on our changing climate and what it means for the U.S.