× Man passed out on car trunk goes for ride on interstate, escapes unharmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he was surprised when he was pulled over on the interstate not because he was speeding, but because there was a man passed out on the trunk of his car.

Carl Webb and his wife attended a barbecue festival Thursday night in downtown Memphis. Webb said he had backed into a parking spot so when it came time to leave they just pulled out of the parking lot.

It was dark out and the car’s sun shade was up as Webb headed for the interstate, not realizing there was a drunk man passed out on the back of his car the entire time.

Webb drove for 14 miles, including on a curvy ramp and down a busy interstate going about 65 mph, before he was finally pulled over.

“The officer came up and he said, ‘mister, are you aware there’s a body on your trunk?’,” Webb said. “He goes, ‘mister, I’m not messing with you. There’s a body on your trunk.’ So I got out. We walked around and sure enough there he was still hanging on, still unconscious, just lying there.”

Webb said he can’t explain how the man managed to stay on the car, other than a slight lip on the trunk must have kept him from falling off.

Police detained the unwitting passenger, but there’s no word if he’ll face any charges.