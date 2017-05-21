From The Tower: Cubs and White Sox changes signal success on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was his idea to do at the start of the season though lately Joe Maddon has been the only one really supporting it.

But the Cubs' manager finally decided to move Kyle Schwarber out of the leadoff spot on Sunday - and the move paid off.

The Cubs slugged out 13 runs and 15 hits in a seven-run victory over the Brewers at Wrigley Field that featured four homers on a chilly but dry day at Wrigley Field.

These lineup changes were part of Jarrett Payton's discussion with Josh Frydman "From The Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the White Sox have added their latest piece to their rebuilding puzzle this week with the acquisition of Cuban outfielder Luis Robert.

Rick Hahn outbid the Cardinals for the services of the 19-year old prospect, adding yet another strong play to the team's farm system.

Oh by the way, the current team took 3-of-4 from Mariners. Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bears and their fans know the person who will take the first reps at the running back position to start the 2017 season.

Who will be the backup? That's a great question.

Could it be the original starter in 2016 Jeremy Langford or someone else like draft pick Tarik Cohen?

Jarrett discussed the possibilities with Josh on Sunday, which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Conference Finals in the NBA look more like a warm-up for the NBA Finals for the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

Both teams are dominating their respective NBA semifinal series and appear on a collision course for their third consecutive NBA Finals apperance.

Jarrett and Josh discussed that in the video above.