Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Milwaukee

* Jake Arrieta has been lights out at Wrigley Field since his first full season as a Chicago Cub in 2014 with a 2.16 ERA in 296 1/3 innings.

* Ian Happ is one of three players in the last 100 years to record at least six runs, five walks and four extra-base hits through a player’s first six games in the majors. (Jay Bruce, Cincinnati 2008 and Barney McCosky, Detroit 1939).

* The Milwaukee Brewers have sported a winning record for 21 days this year after failing to achieve that mark at any point over the previous two seasons.

* Milwaukee has been killing the ball in the first inning this season. Their combined 1.029 is the highest average in baseball for any team in any given inning.