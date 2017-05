× 3 men shot in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO, Ill.– Three men were shot outside a bar in Jefferson Park. An argument broke out around 4 AM Sunday morning near N. Milwaukee and N. Central Avenues. Someone walked out of the Zachary’s For Cocktails bar and proceeded to fire a gun at three male victims: ages 30, 50, and 51.

All three men were taken to area hospitals and are in stable conditions.

No suspects are in custody. The incident is still under investigation.