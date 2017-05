Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill.-- One man died and two others were injured after a shooting in the Austin neighborhood.

According to police, a group of people were walking in the 4900 block of W. Hubbard when shots rang out around 1:00 AM Sunday.

A 34-year old man died at Stroger Hospital, after being shot in the chest.

Another man received a bullet wound to the shoulder and a woman was shot in the hand.