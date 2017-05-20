Willson Contreras plays catch with Cubs fan during rain delay

CHICAGO – After a two-hour rain delay Friday, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras needed to warm up.

What better way to get loose than tossing the ball with one of the few diehard` fans who stuck around to see the end of the game.

Waiting out the rain delay. So worth it. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/F0jDEuzB6m — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

Like a lot of games to start the season, conditions weren’t great.

Temperatures dipped into the 40’s with gusty winds and sheets of rain.

The result wasn’t much better. The Brewers won 6-3, snapping the Cubs three game win streak.

But the game will most likely remembered for Contreras’ heartwarming moment with a young fan.