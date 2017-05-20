× Tornado Warning issued for central Newton County; tornado sighted near Beaver City

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Newton County in northwestern Indiana until 6:30 p.m.

At 5:57 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located near Beaver City, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Weather spotters confirmed a funnel cloud and a possible brief tornado touchdown.

The NWS warns flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The tornado will be near:

Beaver City around 605 PM CDT.

Morocco and Brook around 610 PM CDT.

Enos around 620 PM CDT.