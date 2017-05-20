× Thunderstorms developing from east-central Illinois into northwest Indiana

Latest radar trends show an area of thunderstorm rapidly developing in areas from east-central Illinois to northwest Indiana covering an area from east of Watseka to north of Morocco. The storms are not severe at this time but are forming in a volatile environment and could strengthen to produce hail, strong, gusty winds and brief downpours. These storms are forming in an area of marginal risk for severe weather as designated by the Storm Prediction Center.