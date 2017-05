SEATTLE – The White Sox farm system keeps on getting better and better.

According to multiple reports, the Sox won the bidding war for prized Cuban prospect Luis Robert.

Sources: #WhiteSox closing in on Luis Robert. Deal expected to be more than $25M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 20, 2017

Robert gets somewhere in $25M-30M range @Ken_Rosenthal 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 20, 2017

The deal is reportedly in the ballpark of $25 to $30 million.

Jesse Sanchez confirms reports that #WhiteSox finalizing deal with Cuban OF Luis Robert. Comparing Robert & Moncada: https://t.co/hoB2HRdcoX pic.twitter.com/MCTMHAENyz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 20, 2017

Saturday was the first day the 19-year-old outfielder could sign with a Major League team.

Hope to see Yoan Moncada & Luis Robert in the same lineup pic.twitter.com/MIT66sTwBS — Hollywood Lawler (@Straycats23) May 15, 2017

Robert will have a few familiar faces in the Sox clubhouse, including fellow prospect Yoan Moncada and star first baseman Jose Abreu, both of whom played in Cuba.