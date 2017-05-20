× Rat cafe gives rodents a seat at the table

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco cafe is planning to give people the unique chance to dine with a rodent that is reviled by many but still loved by some.

The San Francisco Dungeon Restaurant is offering a unique pop-up destination for two days in July: the Black Rat Cafe. Diners will sit down to unlimited coffee, as well as tea and pastries, all in the company of rats.

A spokesman says the food served at the cafe will be prepared off-site, and they’re following all of the city’s food codes and hygiene requirements. All the food will be taken away before the rats come to play.

The cafe is produced by the San Francisco Dungeon, which also produces interactive walkthrough shows similar to haunted houses year-round. A rat rescue and adoption agency will provide the critters, which they say actually make very good pets. All this for $50.