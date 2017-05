× One person killed in Oak Forest crash

OAK FORREST, Ill. — One person is dead after a car crashed into at tree in Oak Forest.

The Oak Forest Fire Department responded to a call of a traffic accident at 5:17 a.m. in the 6200 block of Victoria Drive.

When they arrived, they found a car wrapped around a tree engulfed in flames.

Officials have not yet released any information about the victim.

The crash is under investigation.