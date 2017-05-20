× New tornado warning for portions of Benton and Jasper counties until 6:45 pm CDT/7:45 pm EDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Benton County in northwestern Indiana... South central Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 645 PM CDT/745 PM EDT/ * At 613 PM CDT/713 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Barce, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Remington around 735 PM EDT. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 201.