× Line of showers and thunderstorms expected to move through the Chicago area from the west after midnight

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will occur along and ahead of a cold front as it moves through northern Illinois, passing through the Chicago area from west to east between midnight tonight and sunrise Sunday morning. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds could accompany some of the stronger storms.

There will be a 10 to 40% chance of a thunderstorm within 12 miles of a given location overnight (see brown-shaded area on the highlighted map), as the frontal band of precipitation moves through.

Follow the progression of the cold front/associated band of showers/thunderstorms as shown on the current Regional weather mosaic below.