Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever recorded the nation’s highest or lowest temperature?

— Jerry Pinzino, Homewood

Dear Jerry,

The National Weather Service compiles a daily list of the national temperature extremes, and although Chicago has come close, it has never registered the nation’s highest or lowest reading. On those days when the city’s temperatures challenge for national honors, other cities invariably register a more extreme value. On March 21, 2012, when Chicago established an unseasonable record high temperature of 87 that ranked among the nation’s warmest, it was hotter in Florida with highs of 88 in Tampa and 91 in Punta Gorda. Even under the most extreme weather, Chicago doesn’t register as hottest or coldest in the Midwest. When the city recorded its all-time low of 27 below zero on Jan. 20, 1985, it was minus 31 in Kenosha.