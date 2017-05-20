Grandmother robbed and beaten during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL - - Police are searching for the man who badly beat and robbed an elderly woman on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday afternoon.

The woman, whose daughter Yvonne Morales, asked that we not identify her, was repeatedly hit in her face and head.

Morales said her 78-year-old mother has a fractured nose, bleeding in her brain, and doctors had to put stitches around her eye.

Chicago Police are calling this a home invasion. The man forced his way into the woman's home in the 4100 Block of North Avers in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Morales tells WGN, the man knocked on her back door and inquired about an apartment for rent. It's believed the 78-year-old may have opened the door to talk to the man, that's when he forced his way inside.

After attacking the woman, the man took some jewelry from the home. A neighbor called police after finding the woman bleeding and crying on the porch.

"My mother is 78-years-old. She's under five feet. She's not going to harm anyone. Anyone who knows my mother calls her grandma or mom. She's a very sweet mother. I just can't imagine who would do that," Morales said.